Coronavirus update: 129 patients, 427 new cases, 1 death

A total of 129 people are hospitalized in Estonia with severe Covid symptoms, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said Monday, 427 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, and one person who had contracted the virus passed away over that time.

305 people are hospitalized due to Covid, with 129 of these as noted having severe symptoms. Of the 129, 74 (57.4 percent) are unvaccinated and the remaining 42.6 percent (55 people) are fully vaccinated, the board says.

In the past seven days, 0.8 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the fully-vaccinated populace had contracted Covid, compared with 2.7 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population.

Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases were opened up in hospitals in the past 24 hours, 10 of which concerned symptomatic cases.

One person, who had contracted Covid, a 73-year-old-woman, passed away over the same time-frame, bringing the total number of people who had contracted the virus and died to 2,469 in Estonia, since the pandemic started over two years ago.

Currently, nine people are in intensive care due to the virus, seven of them on ventilators.

The Health Board analyzed 1,929 primary Covid test results in the past day, 427 of which returned positive.

An average of 69 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated populace contracted the virus per day. The figure for unvaccinated individuals per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population stood at 71.

Estonia's new 14-day Covid incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is now 1,210.

131 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the past day, nine of which were first-time injections, the board says.

445,674 people in Estonia have received an additional or booster doses so far, and the overall full vaccination coverage in Estonia is 63.4 percent of the total population.

Following the full lifting of Covid restrictions in Estonia, ERR News will no longer be publishing coronavirus figures on a daily basis, but will provide a weekly overview.

Readers wishing to view the daily figures can visit the Health Board's site here.

