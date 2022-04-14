Number of people hospitalized with severe symptomatic Covid drops below 100

Room at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
Room at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
Ninety-four people are hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms as of Thursday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. A total of 251 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus overall.

During the day, 23 new cases were opened in hospitals, eight of which required hospitalization for symptomatic Covid-19. 

Over the past 10 days, 11.7 people have been admitted to hospital with symptomatic Covid per day, on average.

Four people are in intensive care due to Covid, three of whom are on ventilators.

Four people who had contracted Covid passed away over the past 24 hours, the board says: Three women, aged 54, 70 and 89, and one man, aged 78.

Two of the deceased had not been vaccinated against Covid, the board says.

A total of 2,505 people who had contracted the coronavirus have passed way in Estonia since the pandemic began, over two years ago.

In the past 24 hours, the board has analyzed the results of 2,987 primary Covid tests, of which 629 returned positive.

Estonia's two-week infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 765.4.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

