Coronavirus update: 120 patients, 939 new cases, 3 deaths

On Saturday (April 2), there were 274 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 120 had severe cases. There were 939 new cases and three deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 68 patients — 56.7 percent — have not been vaccinated. Thirty-two new cases were opened.

Three people died during the last day aged 68, 74 and 90. So far, 2,466 people have died in Estonia after testing positive for coronavirus.

In total, 2,987 tests were analyzed and 939 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 31.4 percent.

Sixty-three people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 543 were administered in total.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,257.2 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

