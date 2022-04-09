Wastewater study shows coronavirus declining across Estonia

Merli Jõemaa, an adviser to the Environmental Health Department of the Health Board, said: "Of the points in South Estonia that showed the virus was increasing last week, Tartu, Võru and Põlva are declining again this week."

Haapsalu, Märjamaa and Jõgeva have the lowest recorded level of coronavirus in wastewater (view the map here) while the highest can be found in south Estonia.

Jõemaa said rising levels were seen in Maardu, Rakvere and Viljandi this week.

The agency said the risk of coronavirus transmission is still high but deaths are declining. This week there was a drop of 28.5 percent.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is expected to fall below 250 in the coming week and continue to decline to below 200 in the middle of the month.

The survey is carried out weekly by the health board.

