Confido offering free COVID vaccinations to all foreigners in Estonia

Beginning Tuesday, all foreigners in Estonia, including refugees from Ukraine, can get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus for free at all Confido clinics and walk-in clinics.

Confido is offering vaccinations in Tallinn at its Confido Medical Center in Veerenni and at its walk-in clinics at Lasnamäe Centrum, Nautica and Rocca al Mare shopping centers. In Tartu, people can get vaccinated at the Confido clinic at Raatuse Health Center and at its walk-in clinic at Lõunakeskus shopping center. Several Südameapteek pharmacies are offering vaccination services as well.

Martin Talu, head of testing and vaccination at Confido, said that the decision to offer free vaccination services to foreigners was the only conceivable option as some 30,000 war refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the country, according to a company press release.

"Prior to the outbreak of the war, only some one third of the Ukrainian population was vaccinated against COVID, which is why it was very much the right move on the part of the Estonian state to offer protection against the COVID virus to everyone who wants it," Talu said, noting that it was a regulation adopted by the government late last month that expanded the availability of free COVID vaccines to include foreigners as well.

"Infection rates are currently on the decline, but we still shouldn't let down our guard regarding COVID, as we have unfortunately already seen repeatedly both in Estonia and in other countries," he continued. "Vaccination remains the most effective means of reducing the potential damage caused by COVID."

Under the new regulation, EU digital COVID certificates can now also be generated for foreigners who do not have an Estonian identification code. Social Insurance Board (SKA) service offices will accept applications for generating EU COVID certificates from people vaccinated in Estonia who are unable to generate their own in the country's centralized online Patient Portal.

Foreigners who have previously been vaccinated against COVID with a vaccine not recognized in Estonia, such as the Sputnik vaccine, and want to receive an additional or booster dose in Estonia must first consult with a family doctor.

