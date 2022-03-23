Expert committee OKs COVID-19 booster vaccines for teens

Booster doses of coronavirus vaccines for 12-17-year-olds have been given the green light by Estonia's immunoprophylaxis expert committee.

The commission agreed young people, especially those with underlying health issues, can receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. The need for a booster can be assessed by a doctor. It may be necessary for traveling.

"According to Estonian data, very few young people in this age group are admitted to hospital due to COVID-19. In our opinion, a booster dose is currently needed for 12-17-year-olds, especially for certain health conditions or diseases, ie when there is a risk of serious illness," commission member Marje Oona said.

Booster vaccinations can be booked on the Digilugu patient portal from March 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!