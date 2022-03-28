217 people in Estonia diagnosed with coronavirus three times

By Monday morning, 217 people in Estonia had tested positive for the coronavirus on three separate occasions.

The three instances of the disease have had at least 90 days between them.

There is no data on which strains the people were infected with as the variant of the virus is not determined in each case.

Estonia has registered a total of 551,714 cases of the coronavirus.

