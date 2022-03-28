217 people in Estonia diagnosed with coronavirus three times

News
A health care worker treating a coronavirus patient at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center.
A health care worker treating a coronavirus patient at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center. Source: PERH
News

By Monday morning, 217 people in Estonia had tested positive for the coronavirus on three separate occasions.

The three instances of the disease have had at least 90 days between them.

There is no data on which strains the people were infected with as the variant of the virus is not determined in each case.

Estonia has registered a total of 551,714 cases of the coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Ministries to join forces to protect historical natural sacred sites

16:54

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

16:43

Eero Janson: People in Ukraine need money, not things

16:31

Finnair restores Tartu-Helsinki air service beginning Monday

16:10

Over 100 libraries in Estonia showing off collection rarities this week

16:02

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

15:41

EU anti-domestic violence directive sent to Estonian institutions for input

15:22

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

15:19

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

14:44

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.03

May 9 'Victory Day' events still hotly debated

26.03

UK daily: Russia increasing spy recruiting efforts in Estonia

08:56

ERR in Kharkiv: Local nuclear sites under Russian fire

12:59

Thousands sign petition to ban Kirkorov concert in Tallinn

27.03

Gallery: Storm leaves thousands of homes without power, Saaremaa badly hit Updated

14:44

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

09.02

Russia shows interest in ratifying Estonian border agreement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: