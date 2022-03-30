March 30 coronavirus update: 148 patients, 1,405 new cases, 3 deaths

East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) COVID ward.
East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) COVID ward. Source: East Tallinn Central Hospital
As of Wednesday morning, a total of 148 people in Estonia are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. Over the past 24 hours, 1,405 new COVID cases were diagnosed and three people who had contracted the virus died.

As of Wednesday, 322 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus are hospitalized across Estonia, 148 of whom are hospitalized due to severe COVID infections.

Of these, 86 patients, or 58.1 percent, are unvaccinated and 62, or 41.9 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, an average of 0.7 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents and an average of 2.9 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents per day have been hospitalized.

Over the past 24 hours, 38 new cases were opened in hospitals, 11 of which were related to hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19. Over the past ten days, an average of 18.9 additional symptomatic COVID-19 patients per day have been hospitalized.

Three people who had contracted the virus died over the past 24 hours, all of whom were unvaccinated: one man, aged 73, and two women, aged 74 and 97.

A total of 4,276 test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 1,405 of which were confirmed positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 83 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated residents and 87 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents have been infected with the COVID virus per day.

In the past 24 hours, 570 doses of COVID vaccine were administered, 66 of which were initial doses. As of Wednesday morning, 444,066 people have received a third or booster dose against COVID.

Estonia's total vaccination rate currently stands at 63.4 percent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

