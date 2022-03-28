Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

Tanel Kiik.
Tanel Kiik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Because the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations has fallen sharply in recent weeks, it is sensible to replace the obligation to wear a mask in public with a recommendation starting from April 1, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said.

"Looking at recent weeks' decline in number of infections and people in need of hospitalization, we are in a situation where we can replace the obligation to wear a mask with a corresponding recommendation," Kiik (Center Party) said.

The minister said he will propose the change to the government on Thursday and the obligation should be lifted from Friday.

"I believe mandatory mask-wearing will no longer be necessary in April and that we can wrap it up in March. The COVID-19 scientific council has also indicated that reaching the yellow threat level, we could replace the obligation with a recommendation. We have been on the yellow level in the risk matrix in terms of new infections for a week. While hospitalizations are not there yet, the trend is clear. The time is right to make the decision," Kiik said.

The number of Covid patients in need of intensive care and that of symptomatic patients has more than halved over the last fews weeks.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

