Hospitals treating 164 for severe COVID-19, five deaths in the last day

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 355 patients with the coronavirus on Monday morning. Of those, 164 were receiving treatment for severe COVID-19.

Of the latter, 96 or 58.6 percent are unvaccinated and 68 or 41.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents for the last seven days stand at 0.8, with the corresponding average at 3.1 per 100,000 unvaccinated persons.

Hospitals opened 26 new treatment cases in the past 24 hours, with patients hospitalized due to symptomatic Covid in 13 cases. On average, 20.1 daily symptomatic patients have been admitted over the past ten days.

Five people infected with the coronavirus died four of whom were unvaccinated. A total of 2,439 people with the coronavirus have died.

Over the last day, 2,115 test results were analyzed of which 573 returned positive. The average daily infection rate per 100,000 vaccinated people for the last seven days is 82 and the corresponding figure for unvaccinated persons 98.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents is 1,520.

A total of 150 doses of vaccine were administered in the last day, of which 13 were initial shots. Additional or booster doses have been administered to 443,230 people. Full vaccination coverage is now at 63.4 percent.

--

