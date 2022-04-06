Statistics: Industrial production sees slight growth on year to February

Total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia rose by 1.7 percent at constant prices on year to February 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Output increased by 4.7 percent in manufacturing, the sector with the largest growth, though it decreased by 11.8 percent in mining, and by 16.6 percent in energy production.

Helle Bunder, Statistics Estonia analyst, said: "In the manufacture of wood, production volumes remained almost the same, falling by 0.4 percent."

Change in volume index of industrial production Source: Statistics Estonia

From sectors with largest market shares, a rise in production in the manufacture of electronic products of 22.1 percent was experienced, while in the shale oil sector the rise was 20.8 percent.

Fabricated metal products and food products saw growths in production of 1.0 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, the agency says.

Volume index of manufacturing production and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

Nearly 70 percent of the total production of manufacturing was exported, while the share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

Export sales of manufacturing production rose by 29.4 percent and domestic sales by 24.2 percent at current prices, on year to February and according to unadjusted data.

