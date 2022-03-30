Statistics: February retail trade turnover up 4 percent on year

This February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises stood at €683 million. Compared with February 2021, turnover increased by 4 percent at constant prices, Statistics Estonia said on Wednesday.

On-year growth in turnover was 8 percent in January, but slowed down in February, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said according to a press release. Turnover increased in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel as well as in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods.

"The biggest growth was recorded in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, where turnover increased by 10 percent compared with February 2021," Pihlak said. "The increase in turnover was 4 percent in stores selling manufactured goods and 2 percent in grocery stores."

Among stores selling manufactured goods, the highest growth at 15 percent was recorded in the turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets and direct sales. Turnover increased by 13 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, by 5 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials,and by 5 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores.

The turnover of stores selling via mail order or the internet decreased by 5 percent, meanwhile, and the turnover of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased by 1 percent.

On year, turnover in February remained steady in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, and toys.

Compared with January, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in February decreased by 9 percent. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover fell by 2 percent on month.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

