Statistics: Retail trade turnover increased by 12 percent in 2021

Shopper at a Prisma store. Photo is illustrative.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The total turnover of retail trade enterprises in 2021 was €8.9 billion, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Compared to 2020, turnover increased by 12 percent at constant prices.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said in 2021, turnover increased in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"The rise in turnover was the biggest in stores selling manufactured goods – 17 percent. Turnover grew by 14 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and by 4 percent in grocery stores," added Pihlak.

In December 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €903 million. Turnover increased by 13 percent compared to December 2020.

In December, the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 16 percent year on year. The biggest increase in turnover at 26 percent was recorded in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear.

Turnover growth was above average in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (22 percent) and in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) (21 percent). 

Compared to December 2020, the turnover of grocery stores increased by 4 percent and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel by 31 percent.

Compared to November, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 12percent in December, which is customary due to the Christmas and year-end sales.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

