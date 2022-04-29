Statistics: March retail trade turnover up 18 percent on year

News
Shoppers with shopping carts entering a store. Photo is illustrative.
Shoppers with shopping carts entering a store. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia in March totaled €891 million. Compared with March 2021, turnover increased by 18 percent at constant prices, Statistics Estonia said on Friday.

The increase in retail trade turnover in March was influenced primarily by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover increased by 33 percent on year, according to Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak.

"The rapid growth in the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods was related to the fact that shopping centers were closed last March due to COVID-related restrictions," Pihlak explained.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, the biggest growth, at 87 percent, was recorded in the turnover of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear. Turnover increased by 56 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., by 55 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores, by 43 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale such as stalls, markets and direct sales, by 29 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and by 9 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

In March 2021, there were significantly more purchases made from online stores. This March, in contrast, saw the turnover of stores selling via mail order or online decrease by 13 percent.

Compared with last March, the turnover of grocery stores increased by 1 percent, while the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 22 percent.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend, January 2012 – March 2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared with February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia increased by one quarter. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, March turnover rose by 7 percent on month.

In the first quarter of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 10 percent on year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:12

Statistics: March retail trade turnover up 18 percent on year

10:55

Salm: Easier to make decisions now West's heart has hardened against Russia

10:22

Food prices up 10 percent, cereals by half

10:17

UN ambassador: UN veto accountability resolution will not change much

10:00

Mustamäe to turn 60

09:23

Number of refugees arriving in Estonia has stabilized - minister

09:17

Estonia joins appeal to European Commission for more refugee crisis funding

08:24

Estonian COVID contact tracing app HOIA to be deactivated Sunday

28.04

Tartu selected for EU climate-neutral, smart cities 'mission'

28.04

Government supports €3.4-million extra funding for Estonian film industry

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.04

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

28.04

Ukrainian refugees struggling to find housing, childcare in Estonia

27.04

Ban on public meetings inciting hatred expanded to include all of Estonia

28.04

Incoming heritage chief does not consider Linnahall worthy of renovation

27.04

Estonian angel investor sending aid convoys to Ukraine: This is personal

28.04

Gallery: Tallinn's cafes, restaurants waiting for tourists

26.04

Kaja Kallas: 'Our neighbor's problem today will be our problem tomorrow'

28.04

Supreme Court: Mikk Tarraste life sentence to stand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: