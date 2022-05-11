E-smaspäev triples Estonia's single-day online shopping turnover Monday

This week's E-smaspäev, Estonia's semiannual version of Cyber Monday, boosted one-day online shopping turnover more than threefold, according to overviews by payment solutions providers Maksekeskus and Montonio.

While people in Estonia typically spend some €5-7 million per day shopping online, this Monday, they spent €15-21 million buying from online stores, Estonian E-Commerce Association CEO Tõnu Väät said according to a press release.

"Some online stores proved so popular among shoppers that turnover increased 50 percent compared with E-smaspäev a year ago or even ninefold compared with regular days," Väät highlighted.

According to the CEO, 41,000 people visited the joint online shopping campaign's website this year. "A year ago, at the height of the pandemic, this figure stood at 37,000, and at the time it seemed that this record would surely be hard to beat — as surely there has to be a limit somewhere," he said.

This Monday, 280 online stores took part in E-smaspäev, offering extensive one-day deals. Especially popular this time were apparel and other seasonal goods, electronics as well as cosmetics.

According to Montonio's figures, the number of online store transactions Monday quadrupled on average.

"It was very clear to see that online stores offering at least 30 percent off had very strong results during E-smaspäev," Väät said.

Last year, online shopping in Estonia saw an increase of 50 percent, or more than €1 billion, bringing the total to €2.5 billion. "E-commerce accounts for 20 percent of total retail trade," he noted, adding it is currently already tracking to surpass the 25 percent mark this year.

E-smaspäev is a semiannual online shopping day organized by the Estonian E-Commerce Association during which participating online stores offer special deals for a period of 24 hours. The joint campaign is aimed at promoting Estonian online stores' user-friendly and secure solutions.

Founded in 2008, the Estonian E-Commerce Association is an umbrella organization with 463 member businesses across Estonia.

