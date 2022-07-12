Regulator: Retailers must display past month's lowest price during sales

News
Sale being advertised at a shopping mall in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Sale being advertised at a shopping mall in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

To ensure that consumers are provided with truthful information on savings during sales, retailers in Estonia have been required since late May to display an item's lowest price from the last 30 days as well. The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) is verifying compliance with requirements by monitoring retailers' price info.

One problem identified thus far is marked down goods displaying alleged previous prices at which the goods in question had never been sold at that business, the TTJA said.

The consumer protection watchdog has launched proceedings against several businesses and requested clarification regarding the publishing of sales prices. It is likewise continuing to monitor businesses' sales campaigns and the display of sales prices.

The relationship between previous and sales prices is essential to consumers being able to understand the savings being offered by a particular business and to ensuring that consumers aren't misled by promised savings, the authority explained.

Thus, previous prices cited by retailers must be actual prices applied at a specific retail location and cannot merely be a marketing tool used to make a sale more attractive.

The TTJA likewise stressed that sales discounts must take the lowest price of the past 30 days into account. For example, if a business has sold the same product for €100 and for €110 within the past 30 days, sales discounts must be calculated based on the lowest price within that timeframe, which in the case of this example is €100.

Discounts advertised during sales campaigns must be calculated correctly at business locations as well, the watchdog continued.

For example, if a retailer advertises that all goods are 20 percent off every Monday in July, that means that on each successive Monday, the retailer must calculate the new sales price according to the lowest price of the past 30 days. This means that if an item cost €100 at the start of the campaign, then on the first Monday of July, it would be marked down to €80.

The following Monday, however, the percent off would be calculated based on €80 — the item's lowest price of the past 30 days — bringing the new sales price down to €64.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

18:12

Survey: One-third of Estonians consider themselves middle class

17:46

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

17:17

Tallinn city official to appeal ISS detention in court

17:02

Estonian professor: Energy prices increase won't end until war does

16:43

Regulator: Retailers must display past month's lowest price during sales

16:40

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

16:30

EDF has 11 serving senior level officers, 14 more retired or in reserve

15:44

Rally-themed exhibition opens at Estonian National Museum

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

18:41

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

17:46

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: