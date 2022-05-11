AliExpress customers now able to direct orders to Omniva package terminals

Omniva package terminal in updated livery. February 2022.
Omniva package terminal in updated livery. February 2022. Source: Omniva
Customers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ordering from online retail giant AliExpress now have the option of having their orders sent directly to their nearest Omniva package terminal free of additional charge.

While previously it was necessary to submit a customs declaration and go to the post office to pick up packages ordered from AliExpress, customers in the Baltics now have the option to have their orders shipped directly to Omniva package terminals, AS Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, said in a press release on Wednesday.

All AliExpress packages sent to the Baltics using this option have already been declared by Omniva in cooperation with the retail company, and customers will not be subject to any additional charges.

Omniva package terminals are also located in outdoors settings, which means customers can pick up their packages at any time.

"Omniva has enjoyed long-term cooperation with AliExpress, and adding a new service is a sign of trust and quality," said Omniva board member Kristi Unt. "Our international package service initiative will hopefully gain momentum with this, and will also contribute to e-commerce on the Asian route."

Approximately 3.6 million packages are ordered from AliExpress via Omniva per year, some 1 million of which are shipped to Estonia.

Omniva operates 924 package terminals throughout the Baltics, including 285 across Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

