Package sorters kept busy by high volumes of packages

Packages waiting to be sorted at Omniva.
Packages waiting to be sorted at Omniva. Source: ERR
With most retail stores closed and everyone encouraged to stay home, people are ordering more things online. This, in turn, means extra busy days for package sorters.

Andre Veskimeister, head of e-commerce and parcel business at logistics company Omniva, explained on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" that while consumers would typically go to the store in person to buy anything remotely on the large side, under current circumstances, they are ordering these items from online stores instead, which means that in addition to the higher volume of packages, the packages themselves have increased in size as well.

One major concern is packages that don't fit into package terminals.

"By far the biggest category we're currently handling is bicycles," he said.

Veskimeister admitted that the biggest problem right now is the package terminals themselves — they simply don't have enough room to accommodate the volume of outgoing and incoming packages.

"Approximately half of package terminals are over volume," he said, adding that there simply aren't enough free lockers available at a terminal to accommodate all of the packages to be delivered on a given morning. "This is why the delivery of packages to customers is being delayed," he noted.

Since the implementation of the emergency situation in Estonia on March 12, Omniva alone has delivered over 700,000 packages. The 260 employees handling them are currently working a total of seven days a week, with each day split into two shifts.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

omnivamailpackagesemergency situation
