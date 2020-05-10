US Postal Service suspends international mail service to Estonia

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has suspended international mail and parcel acceptance for Estonia, the news portal of Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

"Due to the COVID-19 virus, mail and small parcel operations are disrupted worldwide. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is currently not accepting shipments to the following countries," USPS said on its website, listing 111 countries, including Estonia, that the disruption concerns. Estonia is the only European Union country listed.

The postal service is currently unable to accept items destined for these countries at any of its post offices until a new decision is made. Customers are asked to refrain from bringing shipments to these countries to the U.S. Postal Service, USPS added.

USPS also emphasized that as the number of passenger flights has fallen sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postal services of the countries of destination or transit have suspended or reduced their operations, the delivery of international mail is taking longer than usual.

The Estonian state-owned postal services company Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, said on April 9 already that German airline Lufthansa had informed them of a possible interruption of parcel traffic with the U.S. and Omniva therefore advised Estonians not to order goods from U.S. online stores starting from the following week.

