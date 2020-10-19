news

Omniva: Estonian consumers increasingly prefer local, European e-commerce

Omniva headquarters.
Omniva headquarters. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As a result of the changes that took place during 2020, consumers in Estonia increasingly give preference to domestic and European e-commerce platforms over Chinese e-commerce, Estonian state-owned postal company Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, said on Monday.

It said that where in 2019 parcels from China accounted for 80 percent of total parcel traffic, during the past year the volume of parcel traffic from Europe has grown significantly and right now the share of Chinese parcels is 60 percent and declining. 

In spring 2020, Chinese parcel volumes dropped by 70-75 percent year on year, which can be explained with problems with logistics as delivery times became significantly longer. 

"During the peak of the coronavirus crisis, the volumes of several big Estonian e-commerce enterprises grew twofold or threefold. There were also such among Omniva's clients whose parcel volumes grew tenfold in a few weeks," Omniva's acting CEO Andre Veskimeister said in a press release.

"Several big international e-commerce enterprises have said that Baltics is the region where e-commerce grew fastest in the coronavirus spring," Veskimeister said.

While in recent months the volumes of Chinese parcel traffic have recovered and supply problems have been overcome to a great extent, Estonian and European parcel volumes  continue to represent a very impressive share, he added. 

Omniva's parcel traffic on the domestic market surpassed the volume for all of 2019 already in mid-September, long before the start of the Christmas season.

Omniva is set to expand its network of parcel stations in the Baltics by one-tenth still before the end of the year, with 24 of the most popular parcel stations in Estonia to get additional lockers. 

Omniva at present has over 250 parcel stations in Estonia, and the number of its parcel outlet points exceeds 500 when postal institutions are included. The company has close to 800 parcel stations across the Baltics. 

Editor: Marcus Turovski

