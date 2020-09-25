news

Eesti Post supervisory board dismisses CEO Ansi Arumeel

News
Eesti Post supervisory board chair Ansi Arumeel.
Eesti Post supervisory board chair Ansi Arumeel. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The supervisory board of Estonia's state-owned postal company AS Eesti Post has decided to recall Ansi Arumeel from his role as CEO.

Supervisory board chair Sten Soosaar said via a press release that the decision "was not made overnight", adding that in the course of the three months that the supervisory board and the CEO had been working together, they had arrived at the understanding that the company needs change to move on.

Arumeel said that he understands the decision.
"We had a common understanding with the supervisory board on what the future of the postal service should be like, but cooperation on small details didn't go well, and in such situation it makes more sense to part ways," the outgoing CEO said.

Until the end of the year, the areas of responsibility of the CEO will be divided among the other members of the board. All management board members will report directly to the supervisory board, and have equal powers.

Acting management board chair Andre Veskimeister is tasked with coordinating its work.

The supervisory board is to discuss the topic of management of the company in greater detail in the coming few weeks, and will decide on how many members and with what responsibilities the management board of Eesti Post will deal in the future.

AS Eesti Post is a state-owned group of companies that operates under the Omniva brand. Eesti Post offers postal, logistics and information logistics services. The group includes AS Eesti Post as the parent company and AS Maksekeskus as a subsidiary, the subsidiary UAB Omniva LT in Lithuania and also SIA Omniva in Latvia. The group's subsidiary, OÜ Post11, offers international logistical solutions for delivering parcels around the world.

The group employs a workforce of 2,300 people across the Baltics and its revenue in 2019 totaled €129.6 million.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

