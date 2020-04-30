ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Eesti Post hiking domestic prices, international parcels may get cheaper

A post office on Pärnu Maantee in Tallinn.
A post office on Pärnu Maantee in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
State-owned postal service Eesti Post/Omniva is hiking its letter and parcel delivery prices starting the end of May, with two price levels being imposed for domestic letters. The changes mean domestic post fees will rise, but some international deliveries, particularly of parcels, will fall.

The move is aimed at providing faster delivery for those that want it, as well as improving quality of service, Eesti Post says.

"The experience of other countries has confirmed that in the case of domestic letters and postcards, most senders are satisfied when delivery takes place within a few days," said Ansi Arumeel, board chair at Eesti Post. 

'"However, fees in countries are based on express post prices; the new price facilitates charging a fairer fee for handling incoming postal items from other countries."

"The purpose universal postal service price change is to ensure an increase in the salaries of primary postal employees, and to maintain the sustainability and quality of postal services," Arumeel added.

International post

The postage price for letters sent abroad is €1.90 to all countries.

Services for registered post with bulkier letters, so-called "maxi-letters", and standard parcel services have been harmonized when sent outside Estonia.

Standard packages of up to one kilogram have three weight ranges, with the same applying to a registered letter. 

For example, both a standard parcel sent to Finland and a registered letter weighing up to 0.25 kg will from May 31 cost €7.50.

Previously the first had cost €5.50 euros, the second €16.88.

This means fees for some weight categories, to some overseas destinations, will also fall.

Domestic post

Two services of different delivery speeds are to be set up for domestic post, Eesti Post announced. 

At present, a letter inside Estonia at present has a set price of €0.65 for next-day delivery, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

From May 31, there will be two options: express delivery, costing €1.50, for next-day delivery, or a standard option costing €0.90, which arrives at its destination within three working days.

Express letters require a special orange envelope, pre-stamped.

No changes are to be made in levels of service for domestic parcels, though prices are to rise.

The cost of sending a parcel weighing one to two kilos within Estonia will rise from €4.08 to €5.56; sending a heavy, 19-20-kilo parcel is to increase from €8.40 to €11.50.

The new prices take effect from May 31.

Eesti Post's website is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

