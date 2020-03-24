ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As many countries around the world have closed their airspace, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) noted that people who are trying to get home from non-EU countries should head towards Europe as there it's easier to find flights home.

According to Reinsalu, around 2,400 people needing help getting back to Estonia have consulted the ministry since the start of the crisis.

"There are now less people stranded but the cases have become more complex, because people are stranded in different countries around the world," Reinsalu said. The most difficult cases are in Thailand, Indonesia and Nepal.

Around 7,100 people have called the foreign ministry's emergency number since March 14. In addition, the ministry has been contacted by e-mail and on Facebook. Around 8,000 people or more have been consulted in ten days, foreign ministry's communications adviser Pia Kuusik told ERR's online news in Estonian on Tuesday.

"2,400 people needed more specific assistance. For around 1,600 people, a solution has been found," Kuusik said.

The authorities are aware of 240 Estonians who are stranded in 44 different countries. According to Reinsalu, Estonia is cooperating with other EU states to bring them back, recalling that the state will not reimburse their travel expenses.

The minister noted that people should head towards Europe as there it's easier to find flights home. People stranded in Southern and Central America should, however, avoid trying to fly back to Estonia through USA.

"Cooperation with the United States has been rendered more difficult due to severe restrictions on border crossings. That is why we recommend Estonian citizens to find a flight route that will take them through other destinations," Kuusik added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsalucoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

11:09

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 369 Updated

11:03

Regional airports capable of operation with two hours' notice

10:32

Estonian Olympic champion: Tokyo Games all but certain to be postponed

10:01

Video: PPA flying squad rescues ally with medical emergency from submarine

09:43

More people borrowing from National Library during emergency situation

09:18

Minister: Plane carrying protective equipment to arrive later this week

08:57

March deportation memorial concert postponed until June

08:39

Ivo Visak chosen as principal of Saaremaa State High School

08:19

Pharmacies restricting movement of clients to protect employees

07:58

PERH chief doctor: People should be responsible and self-isolate

07:43

Coronavirus pandemic holding up delivery of new buses in Pärnu County

07:24

Minister: Further restriction of movement during coronavirus not needed

23.03

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

23.03

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

23.03

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

23.03

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

23.03

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: