USPS restores international mail service to Estonia

The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday removed Estonia from the list of countries with which international mail and parcel services are suspended, Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the US representatives, the intervening disruption in mail and small parcel operations between US and Estonia was caused by limitations of logistical opportunities across the world.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said that the Estonian embassy in Washington communicated both on Monday and on Tuesday with representatives of USPS, and beginning from Tuesday Estonia has been removed from the list of countries covered by restrictions.

"The issue was of a technical nature. I thank officials for their quick reaction both in Estonia and in USA," Reinsalu added.

Deliveries of mail to Estonia will probably resume by the beginning of next week, US representatives said. Among the 111 countries that the disruption concerned, Estonia was the only European Union country listed.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!