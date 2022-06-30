Statistics: Growth in retail trade turnover slowed down in May

Turnover in the retail sector rose by 2 percent and constant prices on year to May 2022, and stood at €920 million, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. This represented as slowing on the rate of growth compared with the year to April

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "The increase in turnover in May was primarily influenced by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, where turnover grew by 8 percent, compared with the figure for May 2021."

The year-on-year increase in retail trade turnover was 12 percent in April, however, meaning growth slowed down in May, Pihlak added.

Between April and May, retail trade enterprises turnover rose by 7 percent, Statistics Estonia added, though per seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover remained unchanged from April.

Retail trade enterprises turnover rose by 9 percent January to May 2022, compared with the same five-month period in 2021.

Retail turnover to May 2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

By sector, the largest growth (27 percent) was posted in the turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and for non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale etc.), on year to May.

Turnover increased by 17 percent in other specialised stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

A slightly smaller increase was posted in the turnover of other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, i.e. department stores (of 6 percent), and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (3 percent).

For stores selling manufactured goods, turnover increased by 3 percent on year to May, the agency says.

Turnover fell in stores selling via mail order or the internet (by 12 percent), in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (by 9 percent), and in those selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (4 percent).

The turnover for grocery stores decreased by 1 percent compared to May last year.

The statistics reported above are based on VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

Statistics Estonia carries out its "Financial statistics of trade enterprises" report on a monthly basis on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!