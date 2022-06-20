Statistics Estonia: Industrial output price index continues to rise

Industry in Estonia.
Industry in Estonia. Source: Caro Photo Agency/Heinrich/Scanpix
The industrial producer price index rose by 33.7 percent in May 2022, when compared to the same month in 2021.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Germo Valgenberg said, "In manufacturing as a whole, prices increased by 24 percent, whereas in the manufacture of food products, prices rose by 21.2 percent."

Valgenberg explained that this May's index was primarily affected by price increases in the production of electricity and heat energy. Price rises in the manufacture of wood and wood products, as well as food and fabricated metal products also had an impact on the index, which refers to the gross monthly change in the prices of industrial goods manufactured for both the domestic and export markets.

Price rises in these same sectors also had an effect on the index's 3.1 percent increase in May, when compared to April 2022.

Producer price index of industrial output, export price index and import price index Source: Statistics Estonia

Between April and May 2022, the export price index rose by 3.3 percent, with the biggest increases occurring in the cost of electricity, petroleum products and building materials. This represents a 27.7 percent growth on year, from May 2021.

May 2022's import price index rose by 2.5 percent against figures for the previous month. The largest price increases were in electricity production and the manufacture of petroleum products and chemicals. Compared to May 2021, the import price index increased by 30.1 percent.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data for the producer price index of industrial output, export price index and import price index for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, to chart the progress of Estonia's economy.

More information can be found here and here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

