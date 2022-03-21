February industrial producer price index up 0.8 percent on month

Bread being produced for commercial sale. Photo is illustrative.
Bread being produced for commercial sale. Photo is illustrative. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
In February 2022, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export, increased by 0.8 percent on month and by 26.3 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said on Monday.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with January, the index was affected the most by price increases in the manufacture of metal products, fuel oils, food products, electronic products, and chemicals and chemical products, according to a press release.

"Price decreases in the manufacture of wood and wood products and in electricity production had an opposite effect on the index," added Šokman.

Compared with February 2021, the PPI was affected  primarily   by price increases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, fabricated metal products and food products.

Last month, the export price index rose by 1.7 percent compared with January. The biggest price increases occurred in the manufacture of petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products, and fabricated metal products. Prices fell the most in electricity exports. The export price index in February increased by 21.9 percent on year.

February's import price index, meanwhile, likewise increased by 1.7 percent on month. The biggest increases were recorded in the prices of petroleum products, agricultural products and fabricated metal products, while prices decreased the most in electricity production, mining and quarrying, and the manufacture of wood products. The import price index in February increased by 25.1 percent on year.

The producer price index (PPI) of industrial output, export price index, and import price index through February 2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

