Electricity price rises by nearly a third, to €79.84 per MWh on Sunday

Electricity in Estonia will cost on average 29 percent more on Sunday, than it did on Saturday, and will rise to €79.84 per Megawatt hour on the NordPool exchange.

Saturday's average price stood at €61.9 per MWh.

The cheapest electricity on Sunday is to be had between 11 p.m. and midnight, when it will cost €13.13 per MWh, dropping further still after midnight to 1 a.m. Monday, when it will cost €11.60 per MWh.

The costliest period is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, when the price is around €158 per MWh.

Sunday is of course one hour shorter than Saturday or Monday, since the clocks go forward at 3 a.m., by one hour. The resulting longer evening may also result in lower electricity consumption.

While electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania on Sunday will be identical on average to that of Estonia, in Finland, despite a €20 rise on the preceding day, electricity will cost €44.14 on average through the day.

