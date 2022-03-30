Electricity price falls slightly to €185 per MWh on Wednesday

Economy
Electricity prices have soared in November and December.
Electricity prices have soared in November and December. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The average price of electricity has dropped by €10 per Megawatt-hour between Tuesday and Wednesday, but still remains high at €185.40 per Megawatt-hour through the day, almost three times the price level experienced several days ago.

The average price is identical to that posted last Wednesday. On this date last year, electricity cost €45.60 per MWh (see graph below).

The peak hour on Wednesday is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., when electricity will cost €244.39 per MWh on the NordPool exchange, while the lowest period has already passed at the time of writing (6 a.m. to 7 a.m.), when the price stood at €64.83 per MWh.

From 11 a.m., electricity will cost €125 per MWh for the next two hours.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

16:22

Weather forecaster unhappy with Environment Agency rebrand

15:48

Market price of electricity to increase to €192.41 on Thursday

15:32

Watch again: Danish prime minister press conference from Tapa base Updated

15:29

EC director-general and Isamaa co-founder quits party

15:16

Bank of Estonia forecasts slight recession for 2022

15:00

Head of Rail Baltic Estonia: Construction stuck behind planning

14:47

Government issues €400 million worth of short-term bonds

14:16

Intelligence chief: Putin not likely to meet Zelenskyy any time soon

13:44

Estonia men's football team loses 2:0 away to Cyprus

13:13

Minister calls for ban on Yandex ride-hailing app in Estonia

12:51

Basic pension to increase to €275 on April 1

12:31

March 30 coronavirus update: 148 patients, 1,405 new cases, 3 deaths

12:04

LNG floating terminal in Estonia needs Finland, Latvia on board

11:41

Estonian e-residents establish record number of new businesses in 2021

11:31

Conscript in Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion dies at military camp Updated

11:11

Statistics: February retail trade turnover up 4 percent on year

10:49

Party ratings: Reform solidifies lead in polls

09:55

Heads of Tallinn looking at salary advance

09:15

ERR in Ukraine: People did not believe the war would come to their homes

08:49

Finnish newsprint shortage not yet affecting Estonian papers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: