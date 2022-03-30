Electricity price falls slightly to €185 per MWh on Wednesday

The average price of electricity has dropped by €10 per Megawatt-hour between Tuesday and Wednesday, but still remains high at €185.40 per Megawatt-hour through the day, almost three times the price level experienced several days ago.

The average price is identical to that posted last Wednesday. On this date last year, electricity cost €45.60 per MWh (see graph below).

The peak hour on Wednesday is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., when electricity will cost €244.39 per MWh on the NordPool exchange, while the lowest period has already passed at the time of writing (6 a.m. to 7 a.m.), when the price stood at €64.83 per MWh.

From 11 a.m., electricity will cost €125 per MWh for the next two hours.

