Market price of electricity to climb to €181 on Tuesday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will be €180.8 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday.

The average price was €162.64 per MWh on Monday.

Power will be cheapest between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday at €58.17 per MWh and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (€63.11/MWh)

The price will be highest between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. hitting €342.58 per MWh.

The average price of electricity will be €201.62/MWh in Latvia and Lithuania.

Finland still enjoys cheaper electricity than the Baltics at €101.36/MWh on Tuesday.

The price in Estonia was €48.38 on March 21, 2021.

