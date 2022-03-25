Market price of electricity to fall 61 percent to €61.9 on Saturday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will drop by 61 percent to €61.9 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Saturday.

Electricity will be cheapest from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. at €4.59 per MWh and most expensive between9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hitting €187.9 per MWh.

The average price will be €21 in Finland and on par with Estonia in Latvia and Lithuania.

The price was €47.64 on March 26, 2021.

--

