Market price of electricity to increase to €192.41 on Thursday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will increase to €192.41 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Thursday, March 31.

Electricity will be cheapest between 3-4 a.m. at €107.07 per MWh, and most expensive between 9-10 a.m., spiking to €323.56 per MWh.

The average price for electricity on Thursday will be €184.85 in Finland and €195.47 in Latvia and Lithuania.

On Wednesday, the average price of electricity stood at €185.40 per MWh.

On March 31, 2021, the average price of electricity in the Estonian price region was €51.73 per MWh.

