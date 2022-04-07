Average electricity price to drop to €47.03 per MWh on Friday

Economy
Electricity pylons (photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylons (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
Economy

Electricity prices in Estonia are to fall to a day-average of €47.03 per Megawatt-Hour on Friday, the lowest daily average so far this year.

Electricity will be cheapest between 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, April 8, when it will cost only €5.00 per MWh, while the costliest electricity comes between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., when the price will be €105.01 per MWh.

Thursday's daily average was €85.07 per MWh, while Wednesday's figure stood at €119.13 per MWh.

Friday's figure of €47.03 is the lowest posted on the NordPool exchange for Estonia since early November last year.

Latvia and Lithuania will see the same daily average as Estonia on Friday; in Finland, the average price of electricity will be just €28.60 per MWh.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

