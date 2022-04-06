Estonia's average electricity price continues to rise

An electricity pylon.
An electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Wednesday (April 6), the average price of electricity will be €119.13 per megawatt-hour, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

The price is cheapest between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it falls to €60.08. It will be most expensive between 9 p.m and 10 p.m., rising to €179.61.

The average price on Monday was €83.37 and €72.39 on Tuesday,

On April 6, 2021 the average price was €34.62.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

