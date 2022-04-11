Electricity price rises to €138.35 per MWh on Monday

Economy
Hitchcockian electricity cables (photo is illustrative).
Hitchcockian electricity cables (photo is illustrative). Source: mostafa meraji/Pixabay
Economy

Electricity prices in Estonia are set to rise to €138.35 per Megawatt Hour as an average daily figure.

While electricity remained below €30 per MWh in the early hours of Monday, the most expensive average price by hour as listed on the NordPool exchange comes between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., when electricity will cost €275.91 per MWh.

In the afternoon, electricity prices will only dip slightly below the €100-per-MWh mark between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday's price was just €20.63 per MWh as an average, the cheapest level reported since October 3 last year.

Last week, daily averages were below €100 per MWh on the NordPool exchange, save for Wednesday, when the price was almost €120 per MWh (see graph below).

Electricity will cost the same in Latvia as it does in Estonia on Monday, while the price is even higher in Lithuania, at €144.73 per MWh as an average.

While prices are also rising in Finland, the daily average for Monday is €76.70 on the NordPool exchange.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

