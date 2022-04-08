Estonia's average electricity price falls to below €30 on Saturday

On Saturday, Estonia's average electricity price will fall to €29.77 per megawatt-hour, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows. This is still almost 50 percent more expensive than on the same day in 2021.

The cheapest price will be between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at €19.01 and the highest between 11 p.m. and midnight, reaching €65.06.

This is the lowest average all week. On Friday, it was just below €47, almost €85 on Thursday and €119 on Wednesday.

On April 9, 2021, the average price was €20.02. A month ago, the price was over €150.

