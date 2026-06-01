Price of electricity nears €400 Monday evening

The average electricity price on Monday in Estonia's bidding area on the Nord Pool power exchange is nearly €134 per megawatt-hour. In the evening, the price will rise to €385 per megawatt-hour.

During the overnight hours on Monday, electricity prices will remain mostly around €100 per megawatt-hour. Prices will rise somewhat in the morning, with electricity costing nearly €150 per megawatt-hour at 8 a.m.

During the day, prices will again hover around €100, but will begin to increase after the end of the workday. By 10 p.m., the price of electricity will reach €385 per megawatt-hour before gradually declining afterward.

Compared with Latvia and Lithuania, electricity prices in Estonia are somewhat lower. In the other Baltic states, the average electricity price on Monday is nearly €145 per megawatt-hour. The peak price, however, is the same across all three Baltic countries.

In Finland, the average electricity price is lower than in the Baltics at €119 per megawatt-hour. The peak price in Finland will reach €254 per megawatt-hour.

Last week, the average price of electricity remained below €100 per megawatt-hour.

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