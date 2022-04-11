Nearly 1,250 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia over the weekend

490 people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arrived in Estonia Saturday and 758 on Sunday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said, while another 758 arrived on Sunday. Friday's figure was 631.

Of the 490 arrivals on Saturday, 129 were children.

Nearly half of Saturday's arrival – 230 people in total – told the PPA that they were in transit through Estonia and intended to travel elsewhere.

758 refugees arrived in Estonia on Sunday

Of the 758 Sunday arrivals, 199 were children. Matching the Saturday figure, 230 of arrivals on Sunday said they were passing through.

As of Sunday evening 18,892 fleeing the Ukraine war have applied for temporary protection in Estonia, and 5,327 people were registered staying in accommodation.

Since February 27, Estonia has received a total of 29,297 Ukrainian war refugees.

