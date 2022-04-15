PPA: 536 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Thursday

A total of 536 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Thursday, April 14, among them 128 children, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Friday.

263 of the arriving refugees were considered to be in transit, i.e. do not wish to remain in Estonia.

As of Thursday, total of 5,351 refugees, including 1,878 children, are currently being offered accommodations.

Since February 27, Estonia has received 30,495 war refugees from Ukraine, more than 35 percent of whom have been children.

The state has also already registered 20,159 applications for temporary protection.

Estonia's two currently operating official refugee reception centers are located at Pikk 18 in Pärnu and Riia 179a in Tartu. Both centers are open 24/7.

Click here for more information from the PPA regarding the reception centers as well as other important information for arriving refugees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!