PPA: 675 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Wednesday

The second refugee reception center opened in Tartu is located next to Lõunakesus Shopping Center. March 28, 2022.
The second refugee reception center opened in Tartu is located next to Lõunakesus Shopping Center. March 28, 2022. Source: PPA
A total of 675 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Wednesday, April 13, among them 168 children, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Thursday.

378 of the arriving refugees were considered in transit, i.e. do not wish to remain in Estonia.

A total of 5,302 refugees, including 1,847 children, are currently being offered accommodations.

Since February 27, Estonia has received 30,255 war refugees from Ukraine, more than 35 percent of whom have been children.

Estonia has also registered 19,893 applications for temporary protection already, with appointments for another 2,000 Ukrainian citizens and their family members currently booked through April and May.

Estonia's two currently operating official refugee reception centers are located at Pikk 18 in Pärnu and Riia 179a in Tartu. Both centers are open 24/7.

Click here for more information from the PPA regarding the reception centers as well as other important information for arriving refugees.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

