Ukrainian school opens for refugee children in Tallinn

Almost 70 children started school in Tallinn on Monday at a newly opened school for Ukrainians.

Lilleküla Gymnasium is the only school in Estonia where so many Ukrainians will be able to study together in one place. The school will have space for 200 children.

On Tuesday, ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked around the building and discussed education.

The day begins with a discussion about how the children are feeling and whether someone needs help or wants to be alone. As many children are still distance learning with teachers in Ukraine, time for this is factored into the day. Then lessons begin

"Who has an Estonian language lesson, who has a Ukrainian language lesson, who has a math lesson. And on Mondays, we have a teacher who will start doing robotics, which all the children can do. On Tuesdays, for example, we have art. On Wednesday we will have a street dance, again for all the children," said the school's project manager Natalja Mjalitsina.

While children at the school speak Russian, there is no intermediary language. Lilleküla Gymnasium is one of the most experienced schools in Estonia when it comes to this method and is an integration competence center.

Children are also assisted by teachers from Ukraine.

"I worked in the same field in Kharkiv as a primary school teacher. I had first grade, but for obvious reasons," teacher Marharyta said.

