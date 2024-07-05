ERR signs cooperation memorandum with Ukraine, Latvia and Lithuania broadcasters

News
ERR's News House.
ERR's News House. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Public broadcaster ERR has joined its counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine in signing a memorandum of cooperation which aims to boost media resilience and continuity amid threats and challenges, Latvia's national broadcaster LSM reports.

The signing was attended by ERR board chair Erik Roose and took place Thursday, at a European Broadcasting Union (EBU) general assembly held in Cyprus this week.

LSM reports the memorandum aims to foster solidarity and unity among EBU member organizations, in order to improve media resilience to the growing challenges of business continuity.

This continuity would include scenarios such as states of emergency, in which a media outlet might be unable to fully perform its regular responsibilities within its domestic territory.

The agreement provides for the exchange of information and knowledge, possible access to media communication channels and platforms to provide public information, the exchange of technical resources, logistics, and other mutual support.

The public media chiefs of the three Baltic states and Ukraine have also extended an invite to take part to other EBU member organizations.

ERR board chair Erik Roose was joined in signing the memorandum by his counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine, namely Mykola Chernotytskyi of Suspilne (Ukraine), Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė head of LRT (Lithuania), Ivars Priede, board chair of Latvian Television and Una Klapkalne, chair of Latvian Radio.

Commenting on the development, Ivars Priede said: "At a time when an unjust and brutal Russian-led war is taking place right next door in Ukraine, it is important to stand together against evil. Our unity and solidarity as Europe's public service media serves as a deterrent and strengthening force, contributing not only to our own security but to the security of Europe as a whole."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

