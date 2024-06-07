Defense minister suggests ERR be assigned permanent national defense role

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform)
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has suggested a potential permanent national defense role be considered for public broadcaster ERR.

This comes as amendments to the legislation governing ERR may, it is argued, lead to key content of public interest moving to other channels, which may diminish its audience.

The proposal were it to materialize would allow ERR, as a public legal entity, to designate essential positions which have national defense responsibilities, or to assign duties that support such responsibilities.

In his feedback on legislative intent to amend the relevant 2007 act, which created ERR, Minister Pevkur wrote that a permanent national defense role is necessary in overseeing a heightened defense readiness, mobilization and demobilization, in addressing a state of conflict, or supporting any of these efforts.

In his feedback to the Ministry of Culture, under whose remit ERR lies, Pevkur wrote: "The Ministry of Defense states that ERR has a national defense role in this regard."

"Since permanent national defense duties for public legal entities are determined by law, it would be worth considering including this in the ERHS (as the 2007 act is known – ed.). Should you concur with this proposal, the Ministry of Defense is prepared to assist in drafting the necessary provisions," the minister went on.

Pevkur added that the Ministry of Defense backs the goals and problem statements outlined in the legislative intent.

"We agree with the impact assessment that the solution may also affect the public sector, including the supporters and their organization to some extent. The workload related to organizing and conducting public procurement or application rounds may rise," the defense minister went on.

"The impact on the public sector may also be seen in the migration of significant thematic content from ERR to other channels, potentially reducing their audience. To prevent this, additional opportunities may be sought, which could lead to an additional financial impact," Pevkur continued.

The Ministry of Defense has in any case endorsed the legislative intent, and has proposed changes to minimize impact and ensure that important information reaches the largest possible audience.

Regulation should be adjusted so that ERR can determine the volume of public-interest material it can co-produce annually.

"A partner providing targeted funding (for instance, a government agency) would become a 'co-producer' from ERR's perspective. This would make ERR's budget planning more forecastable, plus more transparent," Pevkur noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Ministry promises draft climate law will be ready in June

14:30

Chancellor of Justice: Surveillance society will gradually take over

13:59

Education ministry not planning ban on smartphones in schools

13:25

Estonia, Russia still exchanging pension payments

12:51

Valga-Valka festival underway, runs to next Wednesday

12:14

Estonian freight rail firm Operail asset sell-off starts Friday

11:45

PÖFF opens new documentary competition

11:10

Tallinn center traffic update: Changes starting June 7

10:42

Defense minister suggests ERR be assigned permanent national defense role

10:26

Fewer tourists accommodated in April than year earlier

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

06.06

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

06.06

Experts: ECB decision to lower interest rates will not immediately affect loans

06.06

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

06.06

Minister: Closer look revealed hundreds of millions in state budget surplus

06.06

Narva planning to build four-star hotel

06.06

Estonia supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo