Defense minister suggests ERR be assigned permanent national defense role

This comes as amendments to the legislation governing ERR may, it is argued, lead to key content of public interest moving to other channels, which may diminish its audience.

The proposal were it to materialize would allow ERR, as a public legal entity, to designate essential positions which have national defense responsibilities, or to assign duties that support such responsibilities.

In his feedback on legislative intent to amend the relevant 2007 act, which created ERR, Minister Pevkur wrote that a permanent national defense role is necessary in overseeing a heightened defense readiness, mobilization and demobilization, in addressing a state of conflict, or supporting any of these efforts.

In his feedback to the Ministry of Culture, under whose remit ERR lies, Pevkur wrote: "The Ministry of Defense states that ERR has a national defense role in this regard."

"Since permanent national defense duties for public legal entities are determined by law, it would be worth considering including this in the ERHS (as the 2007 act is known – ed.). Should you concur with this proposal, the Ministry of Defense is prepared to assist in drafting the necessary provisions," the minister went on.

Pevkur added that the Ministry of Defense backs the goals and problem statements outlined in the legislative intent.

"We agree with the impact assessment that the solution may also affect the public sector, including the supporters and their organization to some extent. The workload related to organizing and conducting public procurement or application rounds may rise," the defense minister went on.

"The impact on the public sector may also be seen in the migration of significant thematic content from ERR to other channels, potentially reducing their audience. To prevent this, additional opportunities may be sought, which could lead to an additional financial impact," Pevkur continued.

The Ministry of Defense has in any case endorsed the legislative intent, and has proposed changes to minimize impact and ensure that important information reaches the largest possible audience.

Regulation should be adjusted so that ERR can determine the volume of public-interest material it can co-produce annually.

"A partner providing targeted funding (for instance, a government agency) would become a 'co-producer' from ERR's perspective. This would make ERR's budget planning more forecastable, plus more transparent," Pevkur noted.

