ERR's channels start European election broadcasts

Estonian public broadcaster ERR is hosting a range of election specials on its TV, radio and online channels, ahead of European Parliament polling day on June 9.

Throughout the month of May, ETV will air four major election debate specials on Tuesdays starting at 8 p.m, tackling significant pan-European issues such as security, migration policy, and EU expansion.

The panels will be hosted by Liisu Lass, Andres Kuusk, and Mirko Ojakivi and will allow for some audience participation.

Broadcasts of news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" will also segue into segments in whchi candidates respond to questions from the public, which can be submitted via [email protected].

In the first week of June, culminating in polling day on June 6, the lead candidates from two contending parties will debate each other in head to heads on consecutive evenings on ETV.

Vikerraadio's "Valimisstuudio" series starts on Tuesday, May 7, when Arp Müller and Mirko Ojakivi will interview party list leaders every Tuesday and Thursday at just after 2 p.m.

Lauri Varik is to interview independent candidates, starting May 7 at 1:05 p.m. pm "Uudis +," also broadcast by Vikerraadio.

Vikerraadio also features a special Monday segment "Valimiskool," already underway and running April 15 through May 20, where experts discuss the role, work, and upcoming elections of the European Parliament.

ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel, is also to host two major debates ahead of the elections, the first on May , focusing on foreign policy and security, and the second on May 5 addressing social policy and economic issues.

These Russian-language debates will be led by Uljana Kuzmina and Andrei Titov.

From June 3, Raadio 4, the Russian-language radio show, will present three theme-based debates focusing on the EU economy, green issues, and security, moderated by Andrian Tšeremenin and Artur Aukon.

Interviews with candidates will also air on Raadio 2 from mid-month.

In addition to a dedicated elections page, from May 17, ERR's online news portal in Estonian will broadcast seven special "Otse uudistemajast" programs, featuring live discussions between candidates placed first and last on the party lists.

ERR News in English will pull all the key information from all of the above broadcasts.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

