Estonian professor emeritus justifies speaking at Russian forum

Attending an international law forum held in Russia on June 26, financed by the Russian Ministry of Justice, was Tallinn University Professor Emeritus Rein Müllerson who gave a presentation on "International Law: A Perpetual Motion Machine in Need of Repair."

Other participants included Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova, leading propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and State Duma Deputy Chairman Pyotr Tolstoi. Two days later, Müllerson participated in a conference panel with former Russian President, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Postimees reports.

Asked by Postimees why he decided to attend a law forum in a country which observes no laws, Müllerson said that the West not considering Russia to have rule of law has no bearing on him and that he considers it foolish not to travel to Russia when it's necessary.

Müllerson added that what is happening in Russia does not sit well with him and that he was looking to get a better understanding.

Regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine, the professor emeritus said that the most important thing is to end the war, and it would have been more important still not to start it in the first place, "not to provoke Russia to unleash war in Ukraine. Of course, Russia is also to blame for going in, but the West is responsible for provoking Russia," Müllerson said. He noted that while the organizers paid for his travel and stay, he did not receive payment for attending the forum.

