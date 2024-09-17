Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

The Senate of Tallinn University (TLÜ) has decided to strip Rein Müllerson of his status as professor emeritus in connection with Müllerson's participation in a conference organized by Russia's Ministry of Justice this summer.

As of February 28, 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, TLÜ ceased cooperation with Russian institutions and organizations and condemned Russia's military attack on an independent state.

Despite the university's position, professor Rein Müllerson participated this June in a conference organized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, delivering a presentation which was followed by a joint appearance with leading Russian politicians.

"Although academic freedom gives university members the opportunity to raise and discuss even publicly unpopular or incomprehensible positions without administrative interference, exercising this must be balanced with the responsibility we bear as members of the university and as citizens," said TLÜ rector Tõnu Viik, commenting on the Senate's decision.

"I want to emphasize that the TLÜ Senate respects the principle of academic freedom and will not penalize anyone for their political views," Viik continued. "However, the decisions and agreements made by the university must be respected, and in this case, the Senate found that Professor Müllerson disregarded the university's agreement regarding cooperation with Russian institutions."

At a meeting held on Monday, the Senate of Tallinn University (TLÜ) decided to annul the decision granting Müllerson the status of professor emeritus.

The Senate based its decision on the reasoning that by participating in this summer's conference, Müllerson collaborated with Russian state institutions, thus violating TLÜ and other Estonian higher education institutions' jointly agreed principles regarding the cessation of cooperation with the aggressor state and thereby also damaging TLÜ's reputation.

--

