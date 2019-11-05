ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn University professor: International law impossible without Russia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rein Müllerson receiving the Order of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday.
Rein Müllerson receiving the Order of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday. Source: SCANPIX/TASS/Alexei Nikolsky
News

International law as we know it as an order would not be possible without the Russian Federation, said Emeritus Professor at Tallinn University Rein Müllerson on Tuesday, on being awarded the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As reported on ERR News, the Kremlin announced last week that Müllerson was to be presented the award, which he received from President Putin on Tuesday along with 15 other recipients, from various countries including Nigeria and France.

"Today, the area to which I have devoted my working life - international law - could not exist without Russia as one of the pillars of balance of power based on international law," Müllerson said in his word of thanks on receiving the award, which can be viewed here (in Russian) from around the 40 minute-mark.

Müllerson drew attention to what he saw as a period of upheaval in the 1990s and interference in international affairs by the U.S., which was subsequently brought into line by Russia.

"Largely because of Russia's efforts, these [uncertain] tendencies failed," he said.

"Today, Russia has once again become the undisputed pole of a multi-polar world," Müllerson continued. 

"A quarter of a century ago (US Secretary of State at the time-ed.) Madeleine Albright - you remember her - knew only one indispensable nation - the indispensable nation - as she termed it. And that was the US," he went on.

"But the 1990s were an anomalous and temporary phenomenon in the history of international relations, comparable with a distant period in Russia's history 400 years ago, whose end we celebrate on November 4 (referring to the 1612 Russian military victory over Poland-Lithuania – ed.)," he continued.

Müllerson, who was also a professor at Kings' College, London, 1999-2009, has a long association with Russia, but rejects claims that he is some sort of agent as paranoid. Critics say he has acted as an apologist for Russian actions, in the Crimea for instance.

Then-president Lennart Meri planned to make Müllerson justice chancellor in 2000, but was blocked by the Riigikogu.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:11

EKRE MP says party should file civil lawsuit against Mary Kross

16:42

Police swoop on youth online drug ring

16:16

Bank of Estonia analysis warns of negative impact of pension reforms

15:44

Tallinn city government to approve new alcohol restrictions

15:07

Luminor to begin offering debt capital markets services

14:32

Tallinn University professor: International law impossible without Russia

14:03

Tallink October passenger numbers up 1.9 percent on year

13:18

State to close loophole in maternity and redundancy tax benefits

12:50

Rescue board rolling out fire safety audit for apartment buildings

12:17

Bar association voices concern over searches of law offices

11:54

Tartu to establish crisis command headquarters in city center

11:25

Ex-justice chancellor skeptical of pharmacy reforms, supports competition

10:59

Wintry, slippery conditions to last all week

10:29

Social affairs ministry spokesperson interested in pharmacy chains proposal

09:52

Pharmacy reform deadlock continues

09:21

Tractable exercise comes to end in Estonia

08:54

State rail company plans full electrification by 2028

08:19

State rail company Elron posts €1.3 million Q3 losses

04.11

Võru mayor: We'll be better prepared for next storm

04.11

What the papers say: Third IT minister's the charm, Sildaru in school

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: