University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

Viacheslav Morozov.
Viacheslav Morozov. Source: University of Tartu
Harju County Court on Tuesday (June 18) found Viacheslav Morozov, a former professor of political theory at the University of Tartu, guilty of activities against the Republic of Estonia. He was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Morozov was found guilty of activities against the Republic of Estonia in the interests and on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

According to the indictment, Morozov gathered information about Estonia's internal, defense and security policy, as well as people and infrastructure related to it. He also conveyed information about Estonia's political situation, allied relations, integration and social cohesion.

Morozov was arrested on January 3, 2024 and the time spent in pre-trial detention will count as part of his sentence.

Internal Security Service (ISS) Director Margo Palloson told ERR in January that Morozov shared information with the Russian special services. These meetings had "a measure of regularity," he said at the time.

Palloson said universities are viewed as targets because they have access to data that can help Russian special services better target Estonian society, and about people and institutions.

Morozov is a Russian citizen. He had ties to St Petersburg State University until 2010 and has been associated with the University of Tartu since then.

He worked as a professor of EU-Russia studies 2016-2023 and as a professor of international political theory from January 1, 2023 until January 2024.

Editor: Helen Wright

