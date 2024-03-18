Ex-University of Tartu professor Morozov's stay in custody extended by two months

News
Viacheslav Morozov.
Viacheslav Morozov. Source: ERR
News

Former University of Tartu professor Viacheslav Morozov, who has been held in a Tallinn prison since January 3 on suspicion of intelligence activities against the Republic of Estonia, will remain in custody for a further two months.

At the request of the State Prosecutor's Office and with the permission of the court, Morozov's period of detention has been extended by two additional months, until the beginning of May, the Prosecutor's Office told ERR's Russian-language portal.

The investigation into the criminal case against Morozov remains ongoing.

On January 3, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) detained Viacheslav Morozov, a Russian citizen, on suspicion of conducting and supporting intelligence activities against the Republic of Estonia.

Precise details of the suspicions against Morozov have not yet been disclosed to the public by either the ISS or the State Prosecutor's Office, due to the interests of the investigation.

However, Estonian State Prosecutor Triinu Olev has previously said that there was reason to believe Morozov may have sought to evade prosecution or continue committing offences if allowed to remain at large.

According to the Estonian Research Information System (ETIS) database, Viacheslav Morozov was affiliated with St. Petersburg State University until 2010, before taking up a position at the University of Tartu.

Morozov was professor of European Union and Russian Studies at the University of Tartu from 2016 to 2023 and professor of international political theory from September 1, 2023 to January 11, 2024, when he submitted his resignation.

ISS director: Morozov regularly visited Russia

Director General of the ISS Margo Pallosson previously told ERR that Morozov had shared information with Russian intelligence services. According to Pallosson, meetings with handlers took place in Russia where Morozov traveled with "a measure of regularity."

Palloson added that people should seriously consider the need to travel to Russia, as there is a real risk of being pressurized by Russian intelligence services.

What kind of information Morozov had access to and what he forwarded to Russian intelligence services will be determined in the course of proceedings, Palloson said.

Neither the ISS nor the prosecution were willing to say whether the information Morozov shared included personal details of Estonian citizens. The Prosecutor's Office said the intelligence activity Morozov is suspected of took place over a period of several years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:00

More than words: Ukrainian-Estonian artist's new exhibition opens in Tallinn

18:17

More electric scooters will need insurance under new amendment

18:07

Appellate court finds Teder, Korb, Center Party guilty in Porto Franco case

17:55

Union wants culture workers' minimum salary to rise to €2,036

17:27

Estonia's newspaper print circulation remains in decline

16:50

Community theater project explores stories of Tartu's Annelinn district

16:26

President calls for discussion about independence of Prosecutor's Office

16:14

Estonian FM: Putin belongs in The Hague for suffering he has caused Ukrainians

16:00

Security expert Rainer Saks on Parempoolsed's list for European elections

15:42

Marine biologist: Winter favors seal pupping for the first time in years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

07:47

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

17.03

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

08:16

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

07:05

Interior ministry looking to turn people's smartphones into pocket sirens

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

17.03

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo