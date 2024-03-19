Ain Seppik: Laanet has not spoken to me about my case

Kalle Laanet (Reform) has at no time talked about criminal proceedings which are now underway against former politician Ain Seppik, Seppik himself said Monday.

Seppik, a former minister and former MP, himself is a suspect in criminal proceedings over alleged bribery, while the lead prosecutor in this case has said that Laanet had requested overviews of the case via Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.

Laanet tendered his resignation on Saturday following media reports that he had been reimbursed by the state to the tune of at least €12,000 in respect of a property he rents in Tallinn, which in turn followed a much-publicized row between him and Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.

Laanet remains in office as justice minister on a caretaker basis until a replacement is found and sworn-in.

Seppik gave an interview to ERR which follows.

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas has criticized [former] justice minister Kalle Laanet over excessive interference in the work of the prosecutor's offce. According to [investigative weekly] Eesti Ekspress, the prosecutor leading the investigation into the criminal case involving Ain Seppik and Sigrid Nurm has indicated that Laanet has been demonstrating an interest in the proceedings. Have you had any type of discussion with Kalle Laanet about the proceedings concerning you?

I can state that I have not had any discussion with Kalle Laanet about this criminal proceeding, which would in any case have been utterly pointless.

I've known Kalle Laanet for over 30 years, and he always keeps personal and professional matters separate, so there's no point in talking to him about it, first off. And second, there is also no point in talking as, in the case of these criminal proceedings, there has been a separate procedure led by the prosecution with judicial oversight.

This means that when anyone wishes to elucidate about something, or to complain, they should take that to the court, to the investigating judge: This is something which I have done.

It is also the case that I have on two occasions filed an official complaint against the prosecutor general with the justice minister. I will not go into the details; this has all been officially documented, and both times I obtained a negative response from the Ministry of Justice. They did not see the issues in the way that I saw them. This is the true state of affairs, to summarize.

How do you view this conflict between Laanet and Parmas? Has he interfered too much in the work of the prosecution? Is inquiring about the progress of a case considered excessive interference?

There is no point in asking me how I rate the prosecution; they are doing their job, and I hope they are doing it to the best of their ability and knowledge. In this regard, I have nothing to say on Parmas.

As to whether a minister can make inquiries: As a lawyer, I am familiar with the Prosecution Act, which states that the Ministry of Justice exercises administrative supervision over the prosecution, clearly indicating that the prosecution is part of the executive branch, and not a separate branch of power.

It is a part of the executive, under the governance of the Ministry of Justice.

Naturally, the minister can inquire about procedures, the speed and economy of those procedures, and other matters.

However, the handling of this case occurs within the framework of criminal proceedings, in which the minister has no part. So, as I have said, this comes under judicial control, making it important to distinguish between these things.

In my opinion, since the legislature allows for such administrative oversight, the minister can and, in certain cases, should ask questions.

As to why the justice minister resigned, he has said this was due to the apartment issue. So, I have nothing to add on that.

Did this communication with the prosecution affect that in any way?

I can't join the dots based on what I have seen and am aware of from public sources right now.

Both things just happened to coincide.

It is indeed strange that things always coincide like this. One could weave all sorts of conspiracy theories, but as it stands, journalists stumbled upon it (ie. that Laanet had and then brought it to light, leading Kalle Laanet to resign to avoid further speculation and accusations. That is the minister's right.

Some might even say this represents Parmas' revenge, based on information that might have been known to some for several years.

Naturally it's a bit odd, and granted he didn't start renting that apartment just the other day, but I lack the basis for further speculation.

--

